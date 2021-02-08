ReferenceEdge

Política de retención de datos
All Customer Data is stored in Salesforce. Point of Reference has no access to this data unless explicitly granted for some temporary period of time (using the Salesforce "Grant Access" capability) by an authorized individual at your organization.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
All Customer Data is stored in Salesforce. Point of Reference has no access to this data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All Customer Data is stored in Salesforce. Point of Reference has no access to this data.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no