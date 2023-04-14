Clari Copilot

Política de retención de datos
Clari takes robust information security measures to protect your Information and to limit the risk that it will be accessed without authorization, including use of certain industry standard technologies and practices. We follow generally accepted standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once it is received. That said, we cannot guarantee the security of such Information. Unauthorized entry or use, hardware or software failure, and other factors, may compromise the security of user information at any time. No security system is perfect—so your use of the Service is at your own risk.
If we learn of a security systems breach, then we may attempt to notify you via email, phone, physical mail, or by a posting on your Service account page so that you can take appropriate protective steps. Pursuant to our Terms of Service, you have consented to receive such notice by electronic means (provided that such consent is void where prohibited by applicable law). To receive a free written notice of a security breach, or if you have any questions about the security of the Service, please contact us.
In addition to the security measures referenced above, your Service account is protected by a password for your privacy and security. You must prevent unauthorized access to your account and information by selecting and protecting your password appropriately and limiting access to your computer or device and browser by signing off after you have finished accessing your account.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
There is no archival policy. We remove all the calls post the customer is churned using our Churn services.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Clari will retain personal data that we process on behalf of our Clients for as long as needed to provide services to our Client. Clari will retain and use this personal information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreementsExternal-facing privacy notice that describes how it collects, uses, shares, and stores personal data - https://www.clari.com/privacy/. They are stored in our internal databases and removed once customer is no longer with us.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Azure OpenAI
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
The Azure OpenAI Service is operated by Microsoft as an Azure service; Microsoft hosts the OpenAI models in Microsoft's Azure environment and the Service does NOT interact with any services operated by OpenAI (e.g. ChatGPT, or the OpenAI API).
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Single region data residency is provided by default currently only in the Southeast Asia Region (Singapore) of the Asia Pacific Geo and Brazil South (Sao Paulo State) Region of Brazil Geo. For all other regions, customer data is stored in Geo.