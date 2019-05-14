Joydesk gathers employees requests on a single platform. We ease communication between employees and office managers. We help startups adapt their office communication culture as they grow.When creating a paid account on Joydesk you can install our bot so: - Employees can create tickets directly on Slack - Your team is notified when an employee creates a ticket - Your team and your employees are notified when something changes on a ticket they are related toLearn more on our website https://joydesk.io
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