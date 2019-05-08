What if QA was effortless? Parrot QA provides code-less and visual test coverage of your critical user flows. With this Slack integration, you can get realtime test status notifications, trigger tests, and review test reports. Stay lean and save time by leaving the tedious QA to us. Try it free for 14 days!
Parrot QA podrá hacer:
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