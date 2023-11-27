Responsive® LookUp for Slack

Política de retención de datos
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data at rest are encrypted without exception using volume-level encryption using one of the strongest block ciphers available, 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no