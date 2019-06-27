AskQuesty is an on-demand support service to help you with popular tools you use everyday. Here's how it works. Slack message us a question you have that's related to Shopify, Squarespace, or Wordpress. Within one hour, you'll recieve a free estimate that typically ranges from $5 - $50. This estimate will also give you the ability to choose either getting a recorded video tutorial answer, or to chat with the expert one-to-one. Once you've paid, depending on which option you picked, you'll either get the recorded video tutorial answer within 3 hours of payment or the ability to schedule a time with a dedicated expert. Our service is on-demand, provides transparent pricing, delivers high quality help, and has satisfaction guaranteed.