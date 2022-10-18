Cloverpop is the way to keep track of decisions in Slack, free! :rocket::grinning:
:rage: It’s too easy to lose track of decisions in Slack.
• We want input fast, but we're all on different channels, literally.
• We need sign-offs now, but it takes legwork to track them down.
• We want everyone in the loop, but decisions get lost in the stream.
• We forget and rehash old decisions when we can't find them later.
:grinning: Now Cloverpop makes it easy to keep track!
Project teams and creative, technical and marketing leaders use Cloverpop to decide faster, boost visibility and keep track of decisions in Slack:
• Easy:
Zero learning curve! Designed to get decisions done without ever leaving Slack.
• Powerful:
Track decisions from initial discussions to announcements, approvals, and results.
• Free:
Always free for unlimited decisions, unlimited participants and up to 5 decision drivers.
• Secure:
Your decisions are secure
. Cloverpop is SOC 2 and EU/US Privacy Shield certified.
:rocket: Here's how it works.
Drive decisions from anywhere in Slack using these five fast features to streamline your decision-making:
:white_check_mark: Send Decision Polls:
Invite teammates to weigh in on decisions you're driving.
:white_check_mark: Request Approvals:
Run decisions up the flagpole for sign-off.
:white_check_mark: Announce Decisions:
Share across many channels at once and get buy-in fast.
:white_check_mark: Track Results:
Follow up to stay accountable and keep decisions on track.
:white_check_mark: Find Decisions:
Pinpoint decisions in Slack without any noise.Add Cloverpop to Slack today and see how smooth decisions can be!
Learn how to make Cloverpop work for your team with our Getting Started Guide
.
Have questions? Join our Cloverpop Community
on Slack.