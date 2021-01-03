Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Happybara Inc. will retain Customer Data in until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to application function is retained.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Happybara Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Happybara Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. All Customer Data is encrypted at rest.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS