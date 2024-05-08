Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. Upon requests, we will delete your data. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos At FatSync Software Private Limited, we believe your data, your control. Deletion of data will be complied within 45 days of request. To request deletion, please contact support@spike.sh Data that can be archived and removed includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user slack tokens 5. slack message IDs 6. org slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic slack user profile

Política de almacenamiento de datos FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. All data is stored on encrypted disks with timely and rotating backups on our servers. We use AES-256 encryption at rest. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) ChatGPT by OpenAI

Ajustes de retención de LLM Spike does not retain response data after a request is completed. OpenAI may retain API request data per their own data retention policies. Spike does not use customer data to train or fine-tune any language model.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Spike's AI features are powered by ChatGPT (OpenAI). Any data sent to the LLM is processed on OpenAI's infrastructure. Data is not shared across tenants. Each request is isolated and processed independently.