Spike brings incident response and on-call management directly into Slack.
Create, manage, and resolve incidents without switching tools. Spike turns Slack into a real-time command center where teams can respond faster, stay aligned, and take action instantly.
With built-in AI and a modern Slack-native experience, Spike helps teams move from alerts to resolution in seconds, not minutes.
What you get with Spike on Slack:
Take action instantly
Acknowledge, resolve, escalate, add responders, mute alerts, and add notes—all from Slack. No context switching.
AI-powered incident workflows
Ask Spike to create, update, or resolve incidents using natural language. It understands context from conversations and does the work for you.
Create incidents from conversations
Mention @Spike.sh in any thread and turn discussions into structured incidents. AI fills in the details automatically.
Live visibility with rich previews
See full incident details directly in Slack with link unfurling. Anyone in the channel can take action immediately.
Real-time transparency with emoji signals
Status changes are reflected instantly with emoji updates, so everyone knows what's happening at a glance.
On-call management inside Slack
Add overrides, manage schedules, and coordinate responders without leaving Slack.
A note on AI
Spike's AI features run on a large language model. AI-generated responses, summaries, and actions may be inaccurate or incomplete. Review AI output before you act on it. Spike does not use your Slack data to train language models.
Spike is built for modern engineering teams that want speed, clarity, and control—right where they already work.
Support: support@spike.sh