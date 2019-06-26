Cloudnosys is a security compliance and monitoring tool. The platform aims to help its customers get notifications on different integrations, such as Slack itself. The bot will let you know immediately if something went wrong with your deployment on Azure or AWS.In order for anyone to use this app, one needs to Signup for a Cloudnosys account first at https://pro.cloudnosys.com and then you can use our slack app integration feature inside our dashboard via the integration tab found in the side menu
Cloudnosys podrá hacer:
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