Send It Later

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain data in accordance with GDPR. If you uninstall the app from your Slack workspace all data related to your workspace will be retained for a maximum of 15 days, after that it is removed. We always aim to collect the minimum data necessary for the app to work properly.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos All data related to your workspace will be removed within 15 days after you remove our app from your Slack workspace. A request to remove data in accordance with GDPR can be submitted at any time to hi@senditlater.app.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We will store customer data in accordance with GDPR. We collect only as much user data that is needed for the app to work properly. Data collected is used only to make the app work and will never be shared with 3rd parties, except when legally required.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon Web Services via Heroku