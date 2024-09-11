While you are a customer, we retain aggregated data indefinitely. Sensitive employee data such as Date of Birth and Addresses are retained for one year. If you leave Pyn, all data is removed from our production systems. Data retained in backups is isolated and removed within 3-months.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

The Pyn Application stores two kinds of data: service data and secure data. Service data is user and account metadata, troubleshooting, accounts receivable and billing, and related information necessary for the company to know in order to service an account. Service data is kept confidential but is not subject to the encryption controls below that render information readable to the company. The company does not hold the encryption keys for any secure data. Instead, these keys are maintained by the AWS service. Secure data remains encrypted in transit and storage. Secure data is protected by these algorithms and protocols: - TLS 1.2 or later - AES-256-GCM encryption Secure data is protected using encryption via the AWS Key Management Service (KMS). Master Keys are stored and maintained by AWS and are never exposed outside of AWS infrastructure. AWS KMS is used for encrypting production data in DynamoDB and customer secrets.