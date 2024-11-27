Política de retención de datos
The Predictive Index will retain customer data indefinitely by default but this data can be deleted upon request. The Slack Integration does not collect any data about the user's activity on Slack and is only used to deliver notifications about PI Perform (a product of the The Predictive Index) activity to Slack.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
The Predictive Index will remove customer data upon request with 24 hours.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer data is stored by Heroku, a cloud application platform. Data stored on Heroku is backed up to secure, access-controlled, and redundant storage. Heroku’s infrastructure is designed to scale and be fault tolerant by automatically replacing failed instances and reducing the likelihood of needing to restore from backup.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Heroku
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
GPT-3.5-turbo
Ajustes de retención de LLM
As mentioned above 30 days data retention to identify abuse before purge
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
The data we pass to the GPT API is not shared with any other tenant. It is only retained by OpenAI for 30 days to identify abuse and and then permanently deleted. For details refer ‘Api Platform’ section at https://openai.com/enterprise-privacy/
Política de residencia de datos de LLM