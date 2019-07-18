CoderTest is an online whiteboard screening platform to evaluate a software engineer’s technical abilities. Easily collaborate with candidates to write working code and you will see a more accurate picture of their abilities A paid account is required to use the full functionality of the app. You can setup trial access directly from the landing page.With the Slack integration you can: - Get notified when an interview is finished. - Receive the interview playback url to share and review with the team.Contact developers at support@codertest.io
CoderTest podrá hacer:
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