From hiring to procuring and payrolling, manage every aspect of your global contingent workforce and supplier network with our proprietary technology, Eastridge Cloud™ VMS. With real-time reporting and visibility, you can produce cost savings and data-driven decisions for today and the future.The Eastridge Cloud integration with Slack allows notifications to be received in your Slack workspace.To receive pricing or other information on how to get started, please complete this form: https://www.eastridge.com/contact/products/msp/.
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