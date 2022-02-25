Achievers for Slack

Política de retención de datos
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Canadá, Reino Unido
Información del alojamiento de datos
Hybrid (on premise and public cloud)
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud Platform
App/servicio con subencargados
no