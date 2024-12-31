Política de retención de datos
Customer data will be retained strictly in accordance with the terms outlined in individual customer agreements and applicable regulations. We do not store or process any personally identifiable information (PII) or confidential information (CI).
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon termination of service or customer request, we will securely return all customer data to the customer and permanently delete any remaining copies, adhering strictly to our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) and applicable law.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer data is stored securely, strictly in alignment with our DPA. We implement comprehensive measures ensuring that no personally identifiable information (PII) or confidential information (CI) is stored or processed inadvertently.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
All data is anonymized, stripped of any personally identifiable elements, and securely stored using industry-standard encryption (AES-256) at rest and in transit through our trusted cloud providers.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Primary: GPT-4o Mini (OpenAI) , Backup: Gemini Flash 2.0 (Google)
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Our LLM models are configured not to retain any customer input data or responses beyond the immediate session necessary for processing. No customer data is stored or logged after response generation, ensuring privacy and compliance.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Our LLM models operate under a strict multi-tenant architecture, ensuring isolation between customer environments. Each customer's queries are processed independently and securely, preventing data leakage across tenants.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All data processed by our LLM models is stored and managed exclusively in the United States, within secure infrastructure hosted by AWS and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).