Lunch Roulette

Política de retención de datos
The data is stored as long as LunchRoulette is installed on your workspace. Any customer can request the removal of the data by email to support@lunchroulette.co. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon customer deletion, LunchRoulette deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours, and backups are deleted within 14 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
MongoDB Atlas Cloud
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no