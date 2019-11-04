Política de retención de datos
DelaySay retains the minimum amount of customer data required to provide the service, in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
DelaySay will remove relevant customer data upon valid and verified request, in a timely manner and in accordance with and as required by all applicable laws and regulations.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
DelaySay stores customer data securely in AWS and encrypts user tokens, in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, and industry best practices.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados