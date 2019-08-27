Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud-hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Hetzner Online GmbH

App/servicio con subencargados no