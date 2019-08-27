Política de retención de datos
At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Hetzner Online GmbH
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no