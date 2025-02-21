Política de retención de datos
MeBeBot respects your privacy and security. When a customer is actively using MeBeBot, account data is routinely retained per the term of the subscription services and licensing agreement. Retention is necessary to provide the service, training of the AI, reporting analytics, auditing change within the account, and to improve end-user experience. Upon customer separation, customer data may be purged per the contractual obligations set out in the subscription services and licensing agreements per legal agreements.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
As per MeBeBot's Data Classification Policy, data and systems are classified based on sensitivity and risk to the business. Systems and data are assigned owners who govern access and maintain safeguards designed to keep data confidential.
Each data owner establishes data retention schedules for information assets owned by them. Retention schedules adhere to any compliance, legal, contractual, and business requirements. Any conflicts between these requirements are resolved by legal counsel and business leadership.
MeBeBot maintains a Data Disposal Procedure which outlines the steps taken after a customer's contract or agreement has expired, or after the data's retention period has elapsed. In some situations, depending on the agreed-upon terms, data may be retained by MeBeBot for a period of time.
In all cases, data deletion is performed securely, such that the data cannot be recovered. The specific deletion method may vary based on the storage medium used.
Each data owner ensures that disposal methods adhere to any compliance, legal, contractual, and business requirements.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store all data with encryption at rest using 256 bit encryption and use TLS protocol when accessing it. The services providing storage are guarded using RBAC in our backend.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Hosted, encrypted at rest in Azure.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Azure Open AI GPT 4o Mini
Ajustes de retención de LLM
As per Azure Open AI security and privacy policy, data is not stored nor is used for training or mingled with any other customer data.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
LLM runs on US Azure Regions
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLM runs on US Azure Regions