zomplaybot

What is ZomPlay Bot?ZomPlay is a Slack bot that records your sport game's scores and then ranks you against all your fellow teammates. Use data to show who is the better player in your team.Currently it supports most of the sports like badminton, ping pong and tennis.Get started at zomplay.com. It's free.
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Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.