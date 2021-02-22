TreeRing Time replaces cumbersome tracking procedures and completely eliminates collecting payroll information manually. Track employee time, attendance, and activity while gathering data to control costs, minimize compliance risk, and increase productivity. TreeRing Time Bot works with TreeRing Time to manage your attendance and absence on Slack. Slack integration provides:

• Clock in/out

• Tracking breaks and lunches

• PTO tracking, absence management TreeRing Time Bot is absolutely FREE but using this app will require an account and paid subscription to TreeRing Time.