Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Qualtrics is only a data processor. Our customers own their own data and control the retention of it. Qualtrics will not delete the data of an active customer.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Our customers control the removal of their own data. They may delete it at any time. After the termination of a contract, customer data that was not removed will be deleted at Qualtrics' earliest convenience.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data will be stored encrypted according to the details found in our Cloud Security and Privacy Framework.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Canadá, Estados Unidos, Australia, Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Qualtrics uses a hybrid cloud strategy that utilizes Equinix (colocation) and AWS (cloud) data centers to provide for our storage and processing needs.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS, Equinix

App/servicio con subencargados yes