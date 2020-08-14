Política de retención de datos
Qualtrics is only a data processor. Our customers own their own data and control the retention of it. Qualtrics will not delete the data of an active customer.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Our customers control the removal of their own data. They may delete it at any time. After the termination of a contract, customer data that was not removed will be deleted at Qualtrics' earliest convenience.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data will be stored encrypted according to the details found in our Cloud Security and Privacy Framework.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Canadá, Estados Unidos, Australia, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Qualtrics uses a hybrid cloud strategy that utilizes Equinix (colocation) and AWS (cloud) data centers to provide for our storage and processing needs.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, Equinix
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados