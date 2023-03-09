Nightfall Enterprise DLP for Slack

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Customer Data is retained in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Customer Data is removed in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

Política de almacenamiento de datos Customer Data is stored in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.nightfall.ai/privacy