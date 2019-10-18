Applications Manager

Política de retención de datos
ZOHO retains personal information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. Sometimes, we may retain your information for longer periods as permitted or required by law, such as to maintain suppression lists, prevent abuse, if required in connection with a legal claim or proceeding, to enforce our agreements, for tax, accounting, or to comply with other legal obligations. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete or anonymize your information from our active databases. We will also securely store the information and isolate it from further processing on backup discs until deletion is possible.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customer data is retained in their account as long as ZOHO Services are used. On termination of the corresponding ZOHO user account, the data will eventually get deleted from active database during the next clean-up that occurs once in 6 months. The data deleted from active database will be deleted from backups after 3 months.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer data is stored with respect to their country. When customer signs up for ZOHO, they are given the option to choose the country from which they're signing up from. Based on the country chosen there, the corresponding datacenter is chosen for your account. https://www.zoho.com/know-your-datacenter.html
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados