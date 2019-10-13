Política de retención de datos
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored and backed up on servers managed entirely by Audentio, LLC. We do not use any third party services for backups or data management.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted.
App/servicio con subencargados
no