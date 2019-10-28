Compt software helps companies develop perk stipends so employees can get the perks they want and need most while eliminating the administrative burden for HR and introducing more visibility into their engagement than ever before.With the Compt app: * You can get a summary of your perk stipends (balance, start, and end dates). * You can claim your perk directly in Slack. * You'll be privately notified about relevant Compt account details. * You can easily share how you Compt to a dedicated Slack channel from within your Compt account or Slack.Want to get your company started with Compt? Get more info at compt.io.Note: A paid Compt account is required to enable this integration.
Compt podrá ver:
Compt podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
Compt considers data protection and privacy to be of paramount importance. We never sell personal data and we carry out all processing operations in strict compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) as well as the Laws of Delaware and the United States, where Compt is incorporated, and other applicable global privacy and data protection laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) (collectively, the “Applicable Law”). For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You have a right to be informed of Personal Data processed by Compt, a right to rectification/correction, erasure and restriction of processing. You also have the right to receive from Compt a structured, common and machine-readable format of Personal Data you provided to us. For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We will store your usage data until such time when you withdraw your consent for us to do so. All other data as specified above will be retained for as long as is necessary for the purpose(s) for which we originally collected it. We may also retain information as required by law. For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
App/servicio con subencargados
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
support@compt.io
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)