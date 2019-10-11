Secret Santa 2.0

Política de retención de datos
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Clever Cloud
App/servicio con subencargados
no