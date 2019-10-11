Secret Santa 2.0

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Política de almacenamiento de datos The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Clever Cloud