The Consolve helps engineering leadership make better decisions 2x faster with half the meetings. Inspired by DACI (Driver, Approver, Contributor, Informed) & Delphi frameworks. Consolve provides workplace conflict avoidance through data-driven decision workflows.Slack integration helps in notifications related to decision templates, approvals, and meetings. Slack integration is available for all free and paid members.
Consolve podrá hacer:
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