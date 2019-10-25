Intermedia AnyMeeting is a powerful video conferencing, web conferencing, and collaboration tool designed to help teams work better together. AnyMeeting for Slack is an easy-to-use integration that empowers users to seamlessly transition from Slack to an AnyMeeting video or conference call with /meet command. AnyMeeting for Slack makes it easy for your teams to meet face-to-face no matter where they are, share their screens, and collaborate better together. You must have an active paid Intermedia AnyMeeting or Intermedia Unite account to use this integration.Questions or feedback? Please contact us at uniteintegrations@intermedia.net.
Intermedia AnyMeeting podrá hacer:
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