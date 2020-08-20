Comparably app is the easiest way for you and your teammates to share content on Slack and social networks. Multiply the reach of each content piece you share while engaging your team.- /share-page {url} - Enter the URL you want to share and customize your post by updating the image, title and description. - All users on a channel that receive your post, easily share it on their social networks. - Each user gets a shout out when they share. - /comparably-leaderboard - View and share your team's engagement performance, and celebrate the most engaged team members on your Slack channels. - /shares-report - View and share the overall content stats, like engagement, number of times your content was viewed and shared. - Remind teammates that hasn't shared the content you posted by Comparably's auto reminders.Install the Comparably Slack App to your workspace and claim your company profile. Once your profile is approved within 24 hours, you will be able to start using Comparably Slack App's commands and get your content out to your team!
Comparably podrá ver:
Comparably podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
Comparably will retain Customer Data in accordance and with full compliance with GDPR and CCPA.
Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely on Comparably’s servers and storage devices. Personal Identifiable Customer Data will not be shared with any 3rd-party services, with no exception, and will be kept solely for Comparably’s internal tracking and analytics purposes.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Comparably store and retain data according to our internal Information Security Policy. A copy of this policy can be downloaded here - https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/s.comparably.com/Information+Security+Policy+-+08212020.pdf
All Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely, unless a removal is requested by customer. Upon request, data will be removed from main storage services within 48 hours from the time of request. Data will remain in Comparably backups for up to 2 weeks from date of request. Afterward, all data will be automatically purged from our system.
Comparably uses Amazon AWS cloud for all storage purposes.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
Comparably store and retain data according to our internal Information Security Policy. A copy of this policy can be downloaded here - https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/s.comparably.com/Information+Security+Policy+-+08212020.pdf
All Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely, unless a removal is requested by customer. Upon request, data will be removed from main storage services within 48 hours from the time of request. Data will remain in Comparably backups for up to 2 weeks from date of request. Afterward, all data will be automatically purged from our system.
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
contact@comparably.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)