Telegram Bot to Slack bi-directional integration.Everything's written to Telegram bot is forwarded seamlessly to your Slack channel in threads.Telegram helpdesk support for your customers in Slack. Could be used as a bridge between Telegram group and Slack channel.This app doesn't store any messages and collect e-mails.Free 30-day trial, no credit card information required. After which 300₽ (less than 5$) per bot per month.
Telebot podrá ver:
Telebot podrá hacer:
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