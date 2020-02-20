Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Upon uninstallation of a qube workspace (or qube user), we retain only historical usage data for internal research purposes.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We remove user and workspace data after sufficient time has passed on deletion by an administrator in qube.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We implement a variety of security measures to ensure the safety of your personal information. Your information is protected and encrypted in transit through secure connections. We also restrict the amount of sensitive information collected to limit the severity of potential security vulnerabilities.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes