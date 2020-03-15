Productroad helps companies to make better products by listening to customers. It's a place where customers can leave feedback and upvote feedback from other users. Team of a product can make a roadmap based on customer's feedback and share that roadmap with other team members or with customers. We provide a changelog for your product and send notifications to customers informing them about their feedback. Our Slack app can send you notifications about newly added feedback, upvoted features, received comments or reactions in the changelog.

The app can also remind you about posts without a reply. You may configure types of notifications as and their frequency.