Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos For active clients, we retain data for as short a time as necessary, but in no event longer than 7 years.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We have strict procedures for destroying all client data, if a client chooses to discontinue service with AuditBoard. After receiving consent from the client, we will securely destroy all data in accordance with NIST guidelines. All backups will be rotated out within 31 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos AuditBoard utilizes AES-256 Encryption for data at rest (on disk) and TLS 1.2 for data in transit (over the network). All connectivity to AuditBoard is browser based over port 443 using TLS 1.2. Data in transit uses asymmetric encryption. Data at rest uses symmetric encryption.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.auditboard.com/subprocessors/