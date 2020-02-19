Política de retención de datos
The WaterCooler attempts to gather as little information as possible and to keep it for as short a period of time as possible. It only tracks information necessary to determine when to schedule the social calls, as well as whom it has scheduled in the past.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data is kept for as short a period of time as possible. Records about social pairings that have taken place in the past as well as the presence information used to determine when to schedule social calls are not kept beyond 60 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data that is collected from the Slack workspaces are kept for 60 days. The data is used to: - ensure the bot does not repeatedly schedule the same social pairings - to determine at what time the socials should be scheduled
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
App/servicio con subencargados
no