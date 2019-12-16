Let Slack instantly notify you of important activity happening on Pima. Don't waste another minute waiting to hear back from a prospect!Whether it's a new a request asking for a SOC2 report, a notification that a prospect has signed or forwarded a new agreement, or an alert that one of your vendor's reports is about to expire, we have you covered with Slack notifications sent directly to the channel of your choice.Pima helps businesses handle incoming document requests, sign agreements (like NDAs) with prospects, and share watermarked reports on demand. With Pima, sharing confidential documents is quick and easy with less involvement from your Legal and Security teams.This integration is available to paid customers on Pima's Business plan.
Pima podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.