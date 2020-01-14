Collaborate even more seamlessly with the Callbridge app on Slack. Start a conference call or online meeting with video and instant screen sharing by using the "/callbridge" or "/meet" slash commands in your Slack conversations.You won’t miss a thing with a post-meeting public link that provides access to conference details and a brief summary for everyone involved. Download today!NOTE: To complete the install you must be an admin on both Callbridge and Slack. You must also have an active Callbridge subscription to Free Trial, Standard, Deluxe, Enterprise or a Custom Plan.
Callbridge.com podrá ver:
Callbridge.com podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.