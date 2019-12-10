The Slack Integration for Sugar allows Sugar Users to communicate with team members and organize conversations by topics, projects, and more, in real-time between Slack and Sugar, increasing team collaboration, productivity, and streamlining searches across platforms.*Note: Subscription to SugarCRM is required.Note: A SugarCRM license is required.
Sugar Slack podrá ver:
Sugar Slack podrá hacer:
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