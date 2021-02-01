Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

Política de almacenamiento de datos The data that Evergreen collects from data subjects is not transferred to, or stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”). Evergreen may use external data processors and in order to facilitate the processing of personal data, some of the personal data processed by Stonks may be physically located on third-party servers or devices located within the EEA.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Hosted on cloud database with MongoDB Atlas

Empresa de alojamiento de datos MongoDB Atlas

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.evergreen.so/privacy-policy