The Office@Hand for Slack application gives you the ability to:Start an Office@Hand Meeting by clicking the call button within Slack. Leverage Slack's slash-command to start an Office@Hand Meeting or start an Office@Hand Conference call.Office@Hand for Slack gives your team the tools to enhance productivity and drive collaboration on the fly within Slack. To get started, please use your Office@Hand subscription or trial account.
Office@Hand for Slack podrá ver:
Office@Hand for Slack podrá hacer:
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