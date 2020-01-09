A Bot that integrates with LogicHub Cases. Comments posted on LogicHub Cases will appear in relevant Slack channel and vice-versa for collaboration on a case created on LogicHub.An active LogicHub deployment/product is needed to have this integration with LogicHub Cases available. You can get a free-edition of LogicHub at https://www.logichub.com/product/free-edition
LogicHub Cases podrá ver:
LogicHub Cases podrá hacer:
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