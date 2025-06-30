Reclaim.ai
brings AI calendar management and time tracking directly into Slack, helping you manage your schedule, protect focus time, and stay on top of your work without leaving Slack.
With Reclaim's MCP-powered Slack integration, Slack becomes an AI assistant for your schedule. Find the best time to meet, create and update events, understand your availability, get recommendations on what to work on next, and gain insights into your calendar using natural language.Reclaim
uses AI to automatically find the best time for your meetings, tasks, habits, and breaks around your existing calendar events. You set the rules for your schedule, and Reclaim takes care of the rest. And with Reclaim's integration for Slack, you can automatically prevent interruptions and communicate status to your colleagues without manual work.With Reclaim in Slack, you can:
:speech_balloon: Automatic Slack status sync
:robot_face: AI-powered planning & scheduling
:date: Find time for meetings
:pencil2: Manage calendar events
:spiral_calendar_pad: Daily agenda and schedule views
:zap: Automatic focus time protection
:white_check_mark: Recommendations on what to work on next
:mag: Scheduling conflict detection
:telephone_receiver: Meeting-aware Slack status updates
:woman-gesturing-no: Automatic Do Not Disturb
:bar_chart: Schedule and workload insights
Try asking:
"What does my day look like?"
"Find 30 minutes with Alex and Sarah this week."
"Block two hours for deep work tomorrow morning."
"When am I free next week?"
"Show me my schedule for Friday."
"What should I work on next?"
Getting started is easy. Connect your calendar
, install the Slack integration, and start managing your schedule right from Slack. Reclaim works with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, and your favorite work tools to bring the context needed to plan your time more effectively.
Reclaim is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Learn more about our data privacy and security here
. If you're a workspace administrator and have questions about Reclaim's security and privacy policies, don't hesitate to reach out
.