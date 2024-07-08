Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just retain information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be retained in our systems even after our retention periods.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just remove information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be removed in our systems even after our removal periods.

Política de almacenamiento de datos After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just store information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be stored in our systems even after our storage periods.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Japón

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no