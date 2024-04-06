Política de retención de datos
We retain a customer's data for as long as they have an account with us. If/when a customer closes their account, we retain their data for 6 months before removal unless we receive explicit customer instructions.
Job candidates own and control all of their data, including their PII. We retain this data on behalf of the job candidate unless we receive a take-down request.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We retain a customer's data for as long as they have an account with us. If/when a customer closes their account, we retain their data for 6 months before removal unless we receive explicit customer instructions.
Job candidates own and control all of their data, including their PII. We retain this data on behalf of the job candidate unless we receive a take-down request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All Crosschq data is stored at AWS. We encrypt all data at rest. We backup our production databases every 24 hours. Backup data is fully encrypted and is stored at a separate AWS facility.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
We use AWS to host all our services.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no