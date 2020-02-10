Política de retención de datos
Fairwinds Insights stores information generated by your Kubernetes cluster. It also stores data like the channel IDs users have selected for Slack messages. It does not store any other Slack-related data, such as message contents. Data is retained indefinitely unless deletion is requested by a user.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Contact insights@fairwinds.com if you would like to have your data deleted.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Fairwinds Insights only stores customer data until deletion is requested.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no