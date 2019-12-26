M0 let's you create amazing Slack integrations while you watch, directly from the web. Use modals, interactions, commands, and the new app home screen. Using M0 Code, you can write a Slack modal (or other integration), and watch it execute live. You can quickly have a fully functional Slack app up and running with no deployment requirements other than M0. M0 includes extensive database support with GraphQL, so you have everything you need to write fully functional Slack apps.