Konnect Insights

Política de retención de datos
Data is retained till the time your contract is active with yes. Once contract is over, the data is deleted after 30 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
In accordance with applicable data protection law, you have a right to have information we hold about you deleted, blocked or removed. Please feel free to contact us through dpo@konnectinsights.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All institutional data will be stored, backed-up, archived and disposed of in a manner consistent with its sensitivity, requirements and best practices.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no