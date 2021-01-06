Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We keep the information provided in your monitoring and notification settings up until the point, you choose to delete your monitors or notification accounts. We do however, reserve the right to automatically delete older data and inactive accounts in the future. System logs and usage information data, that are not business critical are stored for 1 month or less.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos The customer can delete their monitoring and notification settings data at any time whilst logged in at ScriptScanner.com. Script Scanner does reserve the right to automatically delete older data and inactive accounts in the future.

Política de almacenamiento de datos No online service is ever 100% secure, however we do work very hard to protect your information against unauthorized access or alteration. We take reasonable measures to keep your data safe and secure, including keeping software up-to-date, restricting access to internal services, enforcing strong passwords and using strong authentication and encryption methods.